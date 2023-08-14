Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $98.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

