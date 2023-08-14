Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Update

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 82,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,623. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

