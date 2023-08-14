Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 1%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 36,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 33,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,342,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 278,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.