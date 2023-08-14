Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Blue World Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BWAQR remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Blue World Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

Get Blue World Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue World Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.