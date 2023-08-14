BNB Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $239.59 or 0.00816493 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $36.86 billion and approximately $366.76 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,704 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,861.76326346. The last known price of BNB is 240.87099277 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1566 active market(s) with $336,021,701.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

