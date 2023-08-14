BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Update

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 700,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BOK Financial Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BOKF traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. 108,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $181,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 99.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 310,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 155,045 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $1,190,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $68,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

