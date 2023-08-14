Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

Booking Stock Up 1.0 %

Booking stock traded up $30.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,236.80. 86,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,812.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,650.63. The company has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

