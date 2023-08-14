Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

BOZTY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. It operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segment. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. It also operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance and retailing items that were not sold during their allotted timeframe.

