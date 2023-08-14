Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
BOZTY opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16.
About Boozt AB (publ)
