Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,530,239 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.93% of Enerplus worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 103,671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,538 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $348,909,000,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $16.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

