Boston Partners Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.51% of ManpowerGroup worth $21,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $76.53 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

