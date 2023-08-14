Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRAG. JMP Securities began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 99,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,149. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

