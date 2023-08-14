Brian Reid Buys 12,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ISD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.25. 67,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,365. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,331.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 216,642 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

