Brian Reid Buys 12,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Stock

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $217,533. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE ISD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.25. 67,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,365. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.
Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
