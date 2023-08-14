Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

BMY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.