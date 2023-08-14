Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $120,543,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $59.71 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

