Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Target Price at $53.27

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

