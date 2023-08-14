Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $109.93

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of IFF opened at $64.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,829.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6,343.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 713,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after acquiring an additional 702,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 77,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

