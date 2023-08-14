Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,373 shares during the period. Brookfield makes up 4.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $51,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $889,171,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,686,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,028,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 403,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

