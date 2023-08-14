BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.
BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.
