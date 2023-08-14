Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cactus Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,830. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

