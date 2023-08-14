Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Lowered to C$70.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGY. Cormark decreased their price objective on Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday.

Calian Group stock traded down C$2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$52.64 and a 12-month high of C$68.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

