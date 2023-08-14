Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) PT Lowered to $0.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $2.50 to $0.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,828,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 275,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $355,962.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,813,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. Corporate insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cano Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

