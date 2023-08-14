Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Capital City Bank Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.