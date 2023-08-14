Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,206,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,741. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

