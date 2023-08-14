Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Safehold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 45.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,813,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,647,000 after buying an additional 881,858 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,154,000 after buying an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. 248,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,038. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 39.19 and a quick ratio of 39.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.33%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

