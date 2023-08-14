Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,501 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,501 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Energy worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,326,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $19,238,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 291,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.13. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,396 shares of company stock worth $1,707,033. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

