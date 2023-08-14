Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAH opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

