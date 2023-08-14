Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CARV stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

