Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.