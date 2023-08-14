CashBackPro (CBP) Tops One Day Volume of $170,267.71

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $170,267.71 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013930 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,308.56 or 0.99997955 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.81629176 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $145,139.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.