CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $144,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.