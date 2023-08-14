Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $150.89

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.89 and last traded at $148.60, with a volume of 758933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

