CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $2,518,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 462,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock worth $275,327,133. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

