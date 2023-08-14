CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $39.02 million and $9.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,345.74 or 1.00032194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0493299 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,908,953.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

