Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Down 1.8%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

