Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.6 days.

Centamin Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Centamin has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.52.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELTF. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 145 ($1.85) to GBX 147 ($1.88) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

