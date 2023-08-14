CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CESDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

