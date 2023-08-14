CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm cut CEVA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEVA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $36.29.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 447,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,434,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after buying an additional 257,773 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of CEVA by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

