Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.
CSH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
