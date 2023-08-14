Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.24. 320,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,419. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of C$7.58 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.21.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.