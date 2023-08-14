Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Chase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Chase by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Chase by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

