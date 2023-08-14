Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,939 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

LNG traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.88. The stock had a trading volume of 283,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

