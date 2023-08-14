Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

