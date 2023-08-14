Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.83.
About Cheniere Energy Partners
