Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Chromia has a market cap of $81.19 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

