CIBC Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$70.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting C$66.72. 47,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,732. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$43.76 and a 52-week high of C$69.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

