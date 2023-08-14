CIBC Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,754. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$842.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.55.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$71,469.00. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.