CIBC Lowers Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$56.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.25.

TSE:EMA traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2023442 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

