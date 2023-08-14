Cindicator (CND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49,311.49

Cindicator (CND) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $49,311.49 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

