Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Peter J. Werth Acquires 1,823,155 Shares

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) Director Peter J. Werth bought 1,823,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,002,735.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,798,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cingulate Stock Up 1.3 %

Cingulate stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,575. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.43. Cingulate Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CING. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.