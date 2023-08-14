Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.17. 493,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,034,714. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

