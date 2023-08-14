Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $168.19. 737,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

