Citigroup Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $1.75

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $2.50 to $1.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $1.48 on Thursday. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 23andMe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $77,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 122,682 shares of company stock valued at $222,054 in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in 23andMe by 22.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 26.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 23andMe by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 25.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 23andMe by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

