Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Down 33.7% in July

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,290,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 33,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $44.32 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

